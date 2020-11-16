Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $73.81. The company has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 71.46%. Research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.