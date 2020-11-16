Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 19,421 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 36.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF stock opened at $78.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $72.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. TheStreet upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

