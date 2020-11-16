Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $6.57 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,522 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 51.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,532,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Moderna by 24.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,625,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045,279 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,886,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,491,000 after acquiring an additional 438,140 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Moderna and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Moderna from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $89.39 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 17.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of -55.18 and a beta of 0.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 828.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $2,245,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 604,070 shares of company stock worth $40,955,546. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

