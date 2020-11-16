Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,808 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $7,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 90,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 236.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 16.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BIIB. Cowen cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $268.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.74.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $248.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $374.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.93 and a 200 day moving average of $283.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

