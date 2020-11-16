Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 596 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,789,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,105,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,844,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,892,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 837,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $522,617,000 after purchasing an additional 654,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,064,438,000 after purchasing an additional 492,173 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 61,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.40, for a total value of $36,929,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,582,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.54, for a total value of $54,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,323 shares in the company, valued at $14,987,758.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,667 shares of company stock worth $78,396,863 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $566.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $577.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $592.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 28.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $609.00 to $602.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $615.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.52.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

