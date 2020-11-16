Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Position Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Xylem by 43.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 10.9% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 72.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 35,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.8% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 79,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $94.99 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $99.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.26.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Xylem’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,796 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,786 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.53.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

