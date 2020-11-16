CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 930.3% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 104,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 94,472 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

FITB stock opened at $25.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.