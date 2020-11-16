Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,604 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 212,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,998,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Paycom Software by 1.7% during the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its position in Paycom Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 35.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 103,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.53, for a total transaction of $385,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,619,120. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $277.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Paycom Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.60.

PAYC stock opened at $381.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.42 and a 1-year high of $419.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $359.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.40, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

