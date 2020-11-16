Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 4,071,506 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 913,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,071,506 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $61,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 45.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 157,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 49,214 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 45,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 62.8% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $804,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $150,703.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,375,749. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

MXIM has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $81.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $83.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

