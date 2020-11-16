CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Avery Dennison by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.73.

AVY stock opened at $149.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.78. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $156.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.41. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

In related news, Director Peter K. Barker sold 10,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $1,566,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,344,362.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anne Hill sold 11,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,617,263.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,497,862.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.