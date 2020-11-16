Intrust Bank NA Sells 3,231 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

