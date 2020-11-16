Intrust Bank NA Sells 3,231 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Intrust Bank NA cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.7% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $394.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.63. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 6,746 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries
First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 6,746 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries
PulteGroup, Inc. Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP
PulteGroup, Inc. Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Has $35.85 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co.
First Trust Advisors LP Has $35.85 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co.
Truist Financial Co. Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP
Truist Financial Co. Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP
First Trust Advisors LP Has $40.51 Million Stock Holdings in Inphi Co.
First Trust Advisors LP Has $40.51 Million Stock Holdings in Inphi Co.
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S
Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 1,264 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report