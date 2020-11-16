Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,433 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 416.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $188,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,330 shares of company stock valued at $568,120. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG opened at $115.71 on Monday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $118.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.32 and a 200-day moving average of $100.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.