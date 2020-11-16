CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 56.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,464,000 after acquiring an additional 549,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,224,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Koninklijke Philips to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $53.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $54.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, and diagnostic X-ray, as well as integrated clinical solutions; interventional X-ray systems, including cardiovascular, radiology and surgery, and interventional imaging and therapy devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

