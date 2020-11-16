Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $63.24 Million Stock Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2020

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 933,949 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 223,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $63,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 363.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,783,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,625 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,654,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,425,000 after purchasing an additional 113,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after acquiring an additional 267,572 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 987,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,802 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 852,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,369,000 after acquiring an additional 59,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EME. ValuEngine cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Shares of EME opened at $81.15 on Monday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $91.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.79 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.57%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

