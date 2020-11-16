CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 7,197 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 308.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.85, for a total value of $83,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrey Carruthers sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.19, for a total value of $200,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $594,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Molina Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.62.

MOH stock opened at $219.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.85 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.88.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.17. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.