Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.55% of Masonite International worth $61,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 316,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 163,450 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,374 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 259,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 405,964.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 231,400 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 500.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 199,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,670,000 after acquiring an additional 166,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $88.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.93. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $109.84.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.40 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 2.01%. Masonite International’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Masonite International from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wedbush raised Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised Masonite International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

