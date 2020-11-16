CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,116,000 after buying an additional 4,914,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.06.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $76.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.63. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $23.25 and a 52-week high of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

