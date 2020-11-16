Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,400 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts stock opened at $99.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.30. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of -73.90 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $107.08.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.14.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

