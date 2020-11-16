Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 607,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 140,558 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.15% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $62,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 604.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at about $73,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $86.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $2,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,169,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,852,717.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 28,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $3,160,649.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 133,953 shares of company stock worth $13,674,856. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EBS opened at $86.75 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.37 and a 52-week high of $137.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.33.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $385.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Emergent BioSolutions’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

