Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $62.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,292,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272,766 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.67% of Vistra worth $62,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Vistra by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,076,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 64,172 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Vistra by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Vistra by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 73,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,659,000 after purchasing an additional 596,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $363,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,957.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 41,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $748,991.44. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VST shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Vistra stock opened at $19.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

