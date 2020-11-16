Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 26,538 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,288,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.70% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $64,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 150,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 110.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $52.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.41. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

