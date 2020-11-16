Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 2,714 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 875,180 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $65,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 387,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.1% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter worth about $3,139,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.6% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 163,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,523 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CM opened at $80.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day moving average is $70.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $87.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.53. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.25 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

