Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 272,441 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 668,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 272,441 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $68,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, VP Michael Patrick Shanley sold 3,787 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $425,052.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,198,952.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $118.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.96. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $122.17.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.