Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 280,981 Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,602,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,981 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.76% of Stewart Information Services worth $70,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 195.2% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 37.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Stewart Information Services from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stephens upgraded Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of STC stock opened at $42.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.21. Stewart Information Services Co. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 5.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

