Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 388,107 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,360,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388,107 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.27% of Carrier Global worth $72,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 49,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 156,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

NYSE CARR opened at $38.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

