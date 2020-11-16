American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,615 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,442,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,682,679,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,688,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,520,000 after acquiring an additional 594,665 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 88.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,607,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,179 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,075,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,990,000 after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 10.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,983,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after acquiring an additional 482,537 shares in the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.53. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, September 14th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

