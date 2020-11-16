American International Group Inc. Acquires 796 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,798 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTXS. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 20.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 154.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 28.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 538 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 11.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CTXS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.93.

CTXS opened at $118.26 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $173.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.72 and a 200-day moving average of $139.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $767.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.02 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,220 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $612,068.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,028,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul J. Hough sold 2,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.89, for a total value of $267,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,065.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,904 shares of company stock valued at $7,905,022. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

