ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Stake Trimmed by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of ACI Worldwide worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 104,527 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,090,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in ACI Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 196,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig S. Saks sold 279,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $178,753.28. Also, EVP Dennis Byrnes sold 35,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,055,746.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ACI Worldwide from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised ACI Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

ACI Worldwide, Inc develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating electronic payments to banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers UP Retail Payments solution that enables banks and financial intermediaries to accept, authorize, route, and secure payment transactions; and ACI Card and Merchant Management solutions, such as credit, debit, smart card, and prepaid card issuance and management, as well as merchant account management and settlement.

