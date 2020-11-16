American International Group Inc. Has $7.38 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $7,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 18.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,688 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 55.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 60,679 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 90.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 21.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Argus cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.77.

Nasdaq stock opened at $125.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.28. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.08. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,244.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $200,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

