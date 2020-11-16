Jennison Associates LLC Takes $1.47 Million Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 987,002 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $195,959,000 after purchasing an additional 16,969 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 3.3% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 693,943 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,069,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Amedisys by 123.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 447,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,904,000 after buying an additional 247,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,003,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.03, for a total transaction of $378,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,570 shares in the company, valued at $7,704,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,386 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,600. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $243.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.64 and a 200-day moving average of $218.58. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $273.77.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMED shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

