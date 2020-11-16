People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Position Decreased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,033 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,423,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,212,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,448,000 after buying an additional 532,817 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 171.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,127,000 after buying an additional 2,290,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 7.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,911,000 after acquiring an additional 162,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 12.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,798,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,541,000 after acquiring an additional 193,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $12.68 on Monday. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $499.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.57 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on People’s United Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.56.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

