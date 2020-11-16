2,809 Shares in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Balchem by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $106.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.09. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.33.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

