Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 279 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Timken were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Timken by 639.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,492 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 231.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 843,154 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Timken by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,398,000 after acquiring an additional 537,346 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,086,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 457,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,813,000 after acquiring an additional 248,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.57.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock opened at $71.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $71.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.23.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The Timken’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.