Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 18,595 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 181.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.29. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 0.61%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,625.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $180,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,933.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.21.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Read More: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.