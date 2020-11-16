Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of J. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $103.27 on Monday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $106.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on J. Citigroup boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

