Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,941 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Microsoft by 24.4% in the third quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $216.51 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.