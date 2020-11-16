Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,280 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 32,332 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 148,967 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management increased its position in Microsoft by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,587 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 30,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $245.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.46.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,636.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.85. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

