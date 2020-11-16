Greenleaf Trust Acquires 2,482 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,120 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Microsoft by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,872,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,168,090,000 after buying an additional 10,705,657 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Microsoft by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 13,477,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,442,009,000 after buying an additional 3,863,058 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after buying an additional 1,667,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Microsoft by 146.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,748,096 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $559,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,950 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $216.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.85. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

