Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,956 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.