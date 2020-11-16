United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,986 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 39,173 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.6% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $106,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 122,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock valued at $93,282,154 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.46.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $216.51 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $1,636.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

