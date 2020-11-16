Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 6,204 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,041 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $128,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,734 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 39.7% in the second quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 422,556 shares of company stock worth $93,282,154 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $243.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.46.

Microsoft stock opened at $216.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,636.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $212.78 and a 200-day moving average of $202.85.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

