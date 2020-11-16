American International Group Inc. Sells 3,297 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,052 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Globus Medical worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 67.9% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Globus Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $67,000. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.39. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

