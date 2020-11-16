American International Group Inc. Has $6.89 Million Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 266,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 84,614 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 298,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,313,000 after purchasing an additional 149,607 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 344,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG opened at $35.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.77. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.38%.

In related news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,169,468.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.