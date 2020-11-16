Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 96,511 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,220,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,511 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.49% of STAG Industrial worth $67,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,778,000 after acquiring an additional 650,209 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 893,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,212,000 after acquiring an additional 339,180 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 637.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 333,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,775,000 after acquiring an additional 288,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.56.

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.08.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $117.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

