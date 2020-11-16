Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,964,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 985,339 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $69,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IR. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 131,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 796.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 12,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total transaction of $443,309.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,929.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $324,990.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,290.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,188,300 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

NYSE IR opened at $42.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.56 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.01 and a twelve month high of $45.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

