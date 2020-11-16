FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,466 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.48% of FMC worth $65,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.60 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

