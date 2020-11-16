Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HE. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HE stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.12.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 7.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

