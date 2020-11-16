The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,487 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 755.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 248 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in The Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 26.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,761 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,025,000 after acquiring an additional 24,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $341.35 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $371.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.77.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total value of $2,201,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

