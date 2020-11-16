American International Group Inc. Sells 10,071 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,092,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,764,000 after buying an additional 674,250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 31,633 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 319,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 257,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.29. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 3.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of June 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 427 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 290 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 65 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 25 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), five preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 159 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.