Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,676 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.40% of Thor Industries worth $73,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in THO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after buying an additional 12,791 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Thor Industries by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $86.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $121.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

